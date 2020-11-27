Donald Trump Says He Will Leave White House If Electoral College Declares Biden’s Victory
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election. However, he continued his attack on the Democrats and pushed the voter fraud claim again in his latest press briefing. In his address, while maintaining his stance on the situation he said a lot could happen before January 20.
“Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country — we are using computer equipment that could be hacked,” said Trump, when asked whether he would leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden as President.
The outgoing US President interacted with media for the first time since losing to his Democratic opponent Biden in the recently concluded elections. He, however, said it would be a mistake if the electoral college elected Biden as the President, adding that it would be a “very hard thing” to concede. Yet again, Trump claimed that the presidential elections were rigged, as the results showed Biden winning majority of the seats in certain key areas that “mattered in terms of elections” (referring to swing states). On the contrary, Trump said, Biden has lost many seats in other states, even compared to former President Barack Obama.