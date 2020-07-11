India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Don’t allow Chinese firms in Train 18 project: CAIT

Don’t allow Chinese firms in Train 18 project: CAIT
July 11
15:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders on Saturday urged the Centre not to allow Chinese firm’s participation in the global tender for semi-high speed indigenous train project of Indian Railway.

The development comes as a part of its “boycott Chinese” products and services campaign in the light of growing border tensions between the two Asian giants.

Consequently, CAIT in a communication sent to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal urged him not to allow Chinese state owned firm CRRC Corporation to participate in global tender for semi-high speed indigenous — Train 18 — project.

“The total worth of the project is more than Rs 1,500 crore for 44 Vande Bharat Express Trains,” CAIT said in a statement.

“Since this project of Indian Railways is a part of ‘Make in India’ call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, therefore considering this fact and the current critical period, it will be most appropriate not to consider the said Chinese company for the rail project and rather emphasis should be laid more on Indian companies who have been shortlisted for this project-said both trade leaders.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian origin doctor to sue police ... - https://t.co/GIesT4cGnK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BFClwwlfoJ
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:29 am

    Handful of Kashmiri Pandits keep ... - https://t.co/TIBU84sklr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6fP9TcmpPz
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:27 am

    Tiger census sets Guinness ... - https://t.co/IgRzqLH5mo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q0VvqfJznT
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    #WHO acknowledges Dharavi's success ... - https://t.co/6FbuF8g6Xf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rUqxrN3qqW
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.