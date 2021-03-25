India Post News Paper

Don’t incite anarchy over Modi’s visit, warns B’desh Minister

Don't incite anarchy over Modi's visit, warns B'desh Minister
March 25
15:23 2021
DHAKA: Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that “vested interests” are hatching a conspiracy to disturb Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence and warned against inciting any chaos.

Addressing his regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence, the minister, mentioning that India was the main ally of Bangladesh during 1971 Liberation War, said they had invited the head of the India government, not any particular individual, on the occasion of the twin celebrations.

“Narendra Modi is an invited guest and his visit has no link with any other issue,” he said.

To BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s statement that their party has started getting organised to defeat the government, Quader said: “If BNP becomes politically organised, there is no problem. But if BNP carries out their evil attempts to create unrest in the name of a movement, the Awami League, along with the people, will face their evil acts.”

“Now Awami League is very much united, strong and well-organised,” he said.

Quader said that when the BNP was in power, they introduced politicisation of the administration. On the other hand, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stopped it and valued merit.

The current administration is very much skilled and efficient, he added. The Bangladesh minister also mentioned that the administration is working with efficiency to materialise the Vision 2021, Vision 2041, Delta Plan and other long-term visions. He also said that there is no government interference in lower and high courts and that is why the courts gave verdicts against many Awami League leaders and workers and many of them are serving punishment.

“As Awami League believes in independent judiciary, the party didn’t want to save its own men in Biswajit, Nusrat, Abrar and Rifat Sharif murder cases,” he said.

He said that his party does not want to intervene in the judicial process by any means as it is respectful to law. “But BNP maintains a double standard on law and judicial matters,” he alleged.

Referring to the rise in coronavirus infection rate, the minister urged all to follow health guidelines properly and wear face masks mandatorily.

Quader urged the all organisational units of the party to arrange prayers at mosques, temples, pagodas and churches on every Friday from now till December to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of Independence, while keeping consistency with the Central programmes as per the directives of the party President.

