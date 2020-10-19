India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Download SAMEER app to find out about polluted areas, Javadekar appeals to people

Download SAMEER app to find out about polluted areas, Javadekar appeals to people
October 19
10:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday appealed to people to download the SAMEER app for getting information about polluted areas in different cities.

In his Facebook live session, Javadekar said, “I appeal to everyone to download the app SAMEER. It will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark.”

He also encouraged people to use public transport or e-vehicles as he himself use electric vehicle. “Presently, over two lakh e-vehicles are being used in our country. E-vehicles are becoming popular in India and we should use them or we should use public transport. I myself use an e-vehicle,” Javadekar said.

Elaborating on steps taken by the Centre to reduce the pollution level he said that around 60-70 thermal power plant causing pollution will be phased out in two years. “The government has introduced BS-VI fuel in order to reduce pollution level around 25-60 per cent. The government has also run a plan to phase out thermal power plant causing pollution in Delhi and around 60-70 plants will be closed in two years,” Javadekar said.

He said the major factors behind air pollution in the country are traffic, industries, waste, dust, stubble, geography and meteorology. “The pollution problem cannot be resolved in one day. Continuous efforts are needed to tackle each contributing factor,” he added. The minister informed the Facebook audience about the steps the Central government has taken to combat air pollution effectively.

The number of “good” air days has increased to 218 in 2020 against 106 in 2016, and number of poor quality air days decreased to 56 in 2020 against 156 in 2016 during January 1 to September 30.

The minister said operationalization of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway has eased congestion by diverting traffic from Delhi. Javadekar said that Metro expansion has helped a lot to reduce congestion and pollution. Metro expanded with more stations and coaches avoiding pollution from 5 lakh vehicles. The minister highlighted the steps to reduce industrial emissions which include closure of Badarpur and Sonipat Thermal Power Plants, conversion to zig zag technologies in brick kilns, 2,800 industries switching to PNG fuel and ban on petcoke and furnace oil. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Your weekly Future: 16th to 23rd ... - https://t.co/S79cbCw5su Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 11:35 am

    US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace processÂ  - https://t.co/UiSEMVVy6X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanPeaceProcess #Afghanistan #AfghanistanGovt #AfghanistanPeaceTalks #AsrafGhani #PeaceTalksAfghan #USA #World
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:07 am

    #Japan, #Vietnam agree to boost defence ties, ... - https://t.co/QSKrmflWkG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrump #Hanoi #JapanEmperor #JapanVietnamTies #JapaneseCurrency #JapanesePMVisitsVietnam #JapnesePeople #PrimeMinisterYoshihideSuga #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:05 am

    @rkjapra: Vote for my dear friend Ritesh Tandon for Congress in CA17 Tandon will make sure we and our generations will continue realizing American Dream, we remain safe and secure with Law and Order & our children continue getting access to best Education by defeating Proposition 16 https://t.co/6vOTswdd19
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 6:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.