DPS Dubai staff wear hazmat suits to deliver books

DUBAI: Staff members of the Delhi Public School (DPS), Dubai donned hazmat suits and gloves while going to take school books and notebooks to their students, who were being taught through e-classes as directed by the UAE Ministry of Education for a renewable period of two weeks that kicked off this week, a media report said.

The move is an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates. The school deployed 15 to 20 buses to cover all areas in Dubai and Sharjah, which were been divided into 15 zones, said the Gulf News report on Monday. These books were delivered to the homes of the students after their parents paid online.

Parents of one-third grader said: “This initiative by DPS is a very good measure to fight the current situation. This service is very helpful for all worried parents as e-learning is going to begin.”

DPS kicked off e-learning on March 23 for its students, while the deliveries had kicked off the day before. Dino Varghese and Annah Dino, whose son is a class 12 student, called it an innovative solution that aids with government-mandated social distancing rules.

“During these uncertain times when students and educational institutions are confused on how to go about, this is innovative and great support. With online classes and the delivery of books to Doorsteps we would call it a great effort and gesture of responsibility by DPS Dubai, towards their students,” Dino told Gulf News.

Explaining the move to the Gulf News, the principal and director of DPS Dubai, Rashmi Nandkeolyar, said: “We understand that social isolation is one of the most effective means to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We will do our best to support the UAE government’s efforts in this regard.

“Besides, the health of our parents and students is of the utmost importance to us. This is our innovative way to ensure convenience and good health.”

According to the latest updates by the Washington-based John Hopkins University, the UAE has reported 198 cases and two deaths.

