Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

DPS Dubai staff wear hazmat suits to deliver books

DPS Dubai staff wear hazmat suits to deliver books
March 24
18:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: Staff members of the Delhi Public School (DPS), Dubai donned hazmat suits and gloves while going to take school books and notebooks to their students, who were being taught through e-classes as directed by the UAE Ministry of Education for a renewable period of two weeks that kicked off this week, a media report said.

The move is an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates. The school deployed 15 to 20 buses to cover all areas in Dubai and Sharjah, which were been divided into 15 zones, said the Gulf News report on Monday. These books were delivered to the homes of the students after their parents paid online.

Parents of one-third grader said: “This initiative by DPS is a very good measure to fight the current situation. This service is very helpful for all worried parents as e-learning is going to begin.”

DPS kicked off e-learning on March 23 for its students, while the deliveries had kicked off the day before. Dino Varghese and Annah Dino, whose son is a class 12 student, called it an innovative solution that aids with government-mandated social distancing rules.

“During these uncertain times when students and educational institutions are confused on how to go about, this is innovative and great support. With online classes and the delivery of books to Doorsteps we would call it a great effort and gesture of responsibility by DPS Dubai, towards their students,” Dino told Gulf News.

Explaining the move to the Gulf News, the principal and director of DPS Dubai, Rashmi Nandkeolyar, said: “We understand that social isolation is one of the most effective means to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We will do our best to support the UAE government’s efforts in this regard.

“Besides, the health of our parents and students is of the utmost importance to us. This is our innovative way to ensure convenience and good health.”

According to the latest updates by the Washington-based John Hopkins University, the UAE has reported 198 cases and two deaths.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi_in: Here’s how PM @narendramodi assured the nation that the Centre and state governments are ensuring that essentials rema…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 6:14 pm

PM announced nation wide lockdown for 21 days, starting tonight - https://t.co/pXv1SmGsyd Get your news featured u… https://t.co/elTJjRgVa2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:11 pm

RT @PTI_News: This nationwide lockdown will be for 21 days beginning 12pm tonight: PM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

RT @ANI: Rs 15,000 crore allotted for #Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers: PM Modi https:…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.