Dr. Japra Briefing on COVID 19 – Sakshi TV

Kabul lockdown extended for 3 more weeks KABUL: The Afghan government has extended the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in capital Kabul for three more weeks until May 9, vowing more restrictions on movement in the city, which has...

Indian-American Congressman appointed to COVID-19 advisory council WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has been appointed to President Donald Trump’s newly-convened Opening Up America Again Congressional Group, a media report said. On Thursday, President Donald Trump April 16...

Resolution period for large stressed assets extended by 90 days: RBI NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a 90-day extension for the resolution period for large stressed assets which have not been resolved within...

Nikhil Kumaraswamy weds at farmhouse amid lockdown BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda married Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid lockdown, a spokesman said on Friday. “As scheduled, the...

Pankaj Tripathi: I’m made of the experiences I’ve had NEW DELHI: One of contemporary Bollywood’s most talented actors, Pankaj Tripathi, who has been outstanding in almost all his roles, says he’s whatever he is today because of the experiences...

Lockdown: Centre forms guidelines for refund of air tickets NEW DELHI: The Centre has formed guidelines on refund of air tickets which were booked during the first and the extended lockdown periods. In an office memorandum, the Ministry of Civil...

Realme, OPPO, Vivo hail move to allow sale of mobile phones online NEW DELHI: With the government allowing the sale of mobile phones and other consumer electronics items on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart from April 20, leading smartphone manufacturers like...

Foreign Tablighis must not leave India without informing: Delhi top cop NEW DELHI: Not a single foreign Tablighi Jamaat member should leave India without informing the investigative team, Commissioner of Delhi Police S.N. Shrivastava issued directions to his unit heads associated with...

Prisoners donate Rs 2.3 lakh to CM Relief Fund in UP LUCKNOW: More than 500 inmates in five jails in western Uttar Pradesh have contributed Rs 2.3 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the care of the corona patients. The...

In the midst of COVID-19, ‘The Big Questions Of Life’ NEW DELHI: Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional; loss is unavoidable; grief isn’t; death is certain. And life? Well, life isn’t certain. Its uncertainty, unpredictability, even its irrationality, make it...

640 out of Telangana’s 700 corona cases have Tablighi link: Govt HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender on Thursday said that 640 of 700 so far tested positive for Covid-19 in the state are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Delhi...

Sri Lanka offers to host IPL 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has offered to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has now been indefinitely suspended by the BCCI due to the ongoing coronavirus...

Sensex up 1,000 points ahead of RBI Governor’s briefing MUMBAI: The Indian stock market opened on a positive noted on Friday, with the BSE Sensex rising over 1,000 points. The gains came ahead of the briefing by the Reserve Bank...