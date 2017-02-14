Dr Kora elected Chair of AMPAC Board

WASHINGTON DC: The Board of Directors of the American Medical Association Political Action Committee (AMPAC) at its recent organizational meeting elected Dr Vidya Kora, a general internist from Michigan City, as its Chair. The AMPAC is a bipartisan political action committee based in Washington, DC.

The AMPAC is a well regarded political action committee in healthcare and has been in existence for over half a century.

Over the half century of its existence, AMPAC has supported medicine friendly candidates of both sides of the political aisle. In addition to supporting the candidates, AMPAC also conducts many political education programs and has encouraged and supported physician participation in the political process.

Many current and former physician members of Congress are alumni of the AMPAC’s political education programs.

Dr Kora currently serves as Indiana’s delegate to the American Medical Association. He has been active in organized medicine for many years and is the past president of the Indiana State Medical Association.

In addition to his involvement with organized medicine, Dr Kora has been active in local politics. He was recently re-elected as the County Commissioner in LaPorte County, Indiana, and is serving his second term. Prior to serving as County Commissioner, He also served two terms as a County Coroner in LaPorte County and one term on the board of Michigan City area schools.

Dr Kora also serves as Chair of the Northern Indiana Regional Board of the Franciscan Alliance which oversees the operations of five Franciscan Alliance hospitals in Northern Indiana, located in Michigan City, Crown Point, Dyer, Munster and Hammond. Dr Kora is very active in his community and he also serves on the board of the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County which promotes philanthropy.

Dr Kora was born and raised in Hyderabad, India, and he attended medical school at Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad.

Neela Pandya

Comments

comments