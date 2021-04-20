Dr Manmohan Singh’s condition stable, best possible care being provided to him: Harsh Vardhan

Four Sikhs massacred while at work in US shooting NEW YORK: Four Sikhs were massacred at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis when a former employee stormed the complex in the latest of series of mass shootings in the US,...

Tesla crash kills 2 in US, police say ‘no one was driving’ SAN FRANCISCO: In what could be another Autopilot mode failure, two people were killed in a fiery Tesla crash in Texas with no one in the driver’s seat. Harris County...

Know how Modi devised strategy to combat 2nd wave of Covid NEW DELHI: As the country is struggling to cope up with the unprecedented second wave of the deadly Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings to come...

She does what even relatives don’t – cremate bodies in pandemic LUCKNOW: ‘Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi’ — this is not the title of a film but words that today spell hope for those in distress. ‘Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi’ is an NGO,...

India to be third contributor to global GDP by 2040: US report NEW DELHI: While China will overtake the United States as the largest economy in the world by 2040, India will be a distant third contributor to the global GDP. This...

Ex-Nepal king tests Covid positive after returning from Kumbh KATHMANDU: Nepal’s former king, Gyanendra Shah, who returned from India after participating in the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources in the Health Ministry...

Remdesivir arranged by BJP was for govt, confirms Maha Minister MUMBAI: In what turned out to be a storm in a tea-cup, the 60,000 vials of Remdesivir injections procured by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was intended for the...

No US confirmation of lifting ban on vax raw material exports NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden’s spokesperson Jen Psaki has refused to say if the US will allow the export of Covid-19 vaccine raw materials to India, a shortage that...

IPL 2021: First six balls I played could have cost us in another game, says Dhoni MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have registered an impressive 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, but skipper MS Dhoni did admit that...

Rahul Gandhi reminds Centre of its responsibilty, says govt should put money in accounts of migrants NEW DELHI: As migrants have started returning to their hometowns due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reminded...

Once-a-week insulin treatment could be highly beneficial for diabetes patients: Study WASHINGTON: According to a new study, treating people with Type 2 diabetes with a new once-a-week injectable insulin therapy proved to be safe and as effective as daily insulin injections....

Pakistan: Aurat March organisers condemn FIR over ‘blasphemy’ ISLAMABAD: Aurat March organisers in Islamabad have condemned and expressed concern over the first information report (FIR) registered in a Peshawar Police Station on the charge of committing blasphemy. According...

COVID-19: As Delhi goes under lockdown, migrant workers scramble to leave the national capital NEW DELHI: As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Monday evening to board...

Dr Manmohan Singh’s condition stable, best possible care being provided to him: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday followed up on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi...

PM Modi unlikely to visit Portugal, France next month, may join EU summit virtually NEW DELHI: As India grapples with deadly second wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Portugal and France are in limbo and unlikely to happen. Sources told ANI...

India reports over 2.5 lakh new COVID- 19 cases, 1,761 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of...

Mobile App Market in India is Showing an Exponential Growth in 2021 Unsurprisingly for a country with 760 million smartphones, India is among the top markets for mobile app installs. And the market shows no sign of slowing down – 19 billion...

India, Iran reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan, says Kabul won’t go backwards KABUL: India and Iran on Saturday said that Afghanistan would not go backwards regarding return of the Islamic Emirate used by Taliban in their five-year long rule on Kabul, reported...

Boris Johnson cancels India visit LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his trip to India in the wake of the severity of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a...