Dr Meshri receives one more award

TULSA OK: A Tulsa based Advance Research Chemicals Inc. headed by Dr. Dayal T. Meshri, an India origin internationally renowned scientist, has received the Linde Electronics Preferred Supplier Award for 2016 in recognition of its continuous support and commitment to Linde Electronics.

The global supplier performance award is one way that Linde Electronics shows its appreciation to suppliers and encourages all suppliers to strive toward continuous improvement.

Advance Research Chemicals (ARC) is known as a reliable resource in the field of specialty chemicals. Many of the world’s largest companies are closely associated with ARC as business partners in the manufacturing of specialty materials for their products.

Linde Electronics is committed to leading and exceeding customer expectations by providing reliable, consistent and competitive electronic material products to global semiconductor, display, solar and LED markets.

It undertakes comprehensive due diligence to ensure reliability in its supply chain. It also audits the suppliers based on their technical and operational capabilities and implements processes to ensure the sustainability and consistent quality of supply.

Once the supply chains are established, Linde maintains a continuous engagement and improvement program with suppliers, keeping them updated on industry trends and the changing needs from customers. Besides, it conducts an annual, comprehensive supplier performance evaluation (SESPA) involving all major raw material providers to Linde Electronics globally

The Global Supplier Performance awards are based upon the results of this SESPA program. Andreas Weisheit, Head of Linde Electronics, said: “Suppliers play a critical role in our success in the Electronics business. Their commitment, continuous quality improvement, support and cost efficiency enable us to work together to grow our business and continue our leading position in the global electronics market.”

“Advance Research Chemicals is very pleased to win the 2016 Linde Electronics Preferred Supplier Award from our partner Linde,” said Dr. Dayal T. Meshri, president and CEO of Advance Research Chemicals. “It is our honor to work with such a professional and efficient company that gives us such good support, advice, and senior experience in marketing and quality control. Receiving such positive and helpful feedback and information enables us to improve our performance, product quality and continuous supply in supporting Linde on critical materials. We appreciate Linde’s always strong support for our business and truly believe that our excellent communication and partnership will lead us to an even more successful collaboration in the future.”

In the 2015 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD 19.7 bn (EU 17.944 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 65,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide.

