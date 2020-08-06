Dr Sampat Shivangi on Coalition Advisory Board, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the “Campaign”)

India Post News Service

Dr. Sampat Shivangi, a physician, an influential Indian-American community leader, and a veteran leader of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), has been appointed as the member of Coalition Advisory Board, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the “Campaign”).

Dr. Sampat Shivangi is an Indian born American Physician. He has been serving the Board for the Department of Mental Health in Mississippi for several years. Dr. Shivangi has received several awards for his work. The most notable award he has received is the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award from the President of India Pranab Mukherjee in Bengaluru on the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. He is also one of the trustees of Americans4Hindus, is a non-partisan Independent Political Committee. A4H’s mission is to encourage and promote public policies that embrace pluralism, mutual respect and liberty. Dr Shivangi is working on the mission to get President Trump re-elected and is actively working on the Hindus4Trump program.

I am honored that President Donald Trump appointed me as a member to his top board “ Donald J Trump for President, Inc. Coalition Advisory Board. It has been an added honor as I am already elected as a National delegate for the upcoming Republican Party Convention, which will be virtual this time due to pandemic. I am proud to serve as a National delegate for the fifth time consecutively a unique distinction for an INDIAN American to be delegate at President George W Bush convention in New York in 2004, Senator John McCain in Minneapolis in 2008, Governor Romney in 2012 in Tampa FL, and 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio to nominate President Donald J Trump. President Trump has been a great friend of India, the first President to attend Prime Minister Modi HowdyModi rally in Houston, TX and his visit to India to show his solidarity with INDIA and people of India, said Dr Shivangi.

Dr.Sampat S. Shivangi has been a conservative lifelong member of the Republican Party, hailing from a strong republican state of Mississippi. He is the founding member of the Republican Indian council and of Republican Indian National Council which aims to work to help and assist in promoting President-Elect Trump’s agenda and support his advocacy in the coming months. RINC is based on the principles of RJC and wants to promote conservative ideas and principles. He is the National President of Indian American Forum for political Education the oldest Indian American associations. For the last three decades he has lobbied for bills in US congress on behalf of India through his enormous contacts with US Senators and Congressmen. He is close to Bush family and was instrumental in lobbying for first Diwali celebration in the White house and President George W. Bush to make his trip to India. He is a contributor to international publications on major issues on the global agenda and on the trends shaping the health care programs and the political environment.

On speaking on Dr.Shivangi’s appointment, Dr Romesh Japra,Founder & Chairman Americans4Hindus said “Sampat is a dear old friend for 35 years and we have worked together in Political and Medical Professional arenas. We’re proud of his persistence, devotion and vision in both these areas. As an esteemed Trustee of Americans4Hindus, we’re looking forward to his contributions for educating Hindu Ideology and Principles to Politicians and make our Community great. ”

It is a proud moment for Americans4Hindus to be directly associated with the Trump Campaign. The USA needs leadership of Trump more than ever to counteract the bad effect of Leftism and Socialism on American political and economic system. We are proud that our trustee Dr Sampat Shivangi has been chosen to represent American Hindus on our behalf, Aditya Satsangi, President, Americans4Hindus.org

It’s a landmark in Indian American Diaspora’s integration in The USA And Another Endorsement of President Trump’s Recognition of the Sincerity and Hardwork of Indian Americans. Dr Sampath Shivangi is a perfect embodiment of Indian American Values of Hard Work, Humility and Loyalty to the Nation. It’s a great honor Bestowed on him and he richly deserves the honor. He makes our entire Indian American Community Proud and is a great inspiration for all of us, said

Dr Shoba Chokkalingam, one of the Trustees of Americans4Hindus.

Dr Shivangi’s election as a RNC delegate for the 5th time and appointment as the member of Coalition Advisory Board, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. is indeed an honor bestowed on the Indian community on this humble leader, said Dr Subrata Gangppadhyay, one of the Trustees of Americans4Hindus.

His contributions have been simply phenomenal, and as part of RNC, I am fully aware of it since 2002. Richly deserved and a great American Hindu, said Kris Murthy, Chief of Staff, Americans4Hindus.

