India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda ReceivesÂ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman AwardÂ 

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda ReceivesÂ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman AwardÂ 
January 14
14:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
sudhakar (1)

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI)

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), was presented with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) during the 16th edition of the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, held virtually on January 9 2021.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honor conferred on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

Dr. Jonnalagadda was chosen for the prestigious award by the government of India in the field of Medicine and for his great leadership of AAPI, the largest ethnic medical organization in the US, especially during the Pandemic.

Thanking the government for the award, Dr. Jonnalagadda observed that in recognizing him the government has recognized all the medical professionals who have been in the forefront fighting Covid, including those who have laid their lives at the services of treating patients infected with the deadly virus. â€œThis award will strengthen the medical fraternity to recommit our efforts, skills and talents for the greater good of humanity. Congratulations to all of my co-awardees, â€œ he added

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda assumed office as the 37th President ofAAPI on Saturday, July 11, 2020, AAPI is the largest Medical Organization in the United States, representing the interests of the over 100,000 physicians and Fellows of Indian origin in the United States, serving the interests of the Indian American physicians in the US and in many ways Its contribution in shaping the healthcare delivery in the US for the past 39 years is universally acknowledged. 

Dr. Jonnalagadda was born in a family of physicians. His father was a Professor at a medical college in India and his mother was a teacher. He and his siblings aspired to be physicians  

His vision for AAPI is to increase the awareness of APPI globally and help its voice heard in the corridors of power.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    AAPIâ€™s New Year Celebrations - https://t.co/8dYy83JeWR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPIsNewYearCelebrations #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - January 14, 2021, 8:57 am

    Dr. ... - https://t.co/vVzPsPh1Ue Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanAssociationOfPhysiciansOfIndianOrigin #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrSudhakarJonnalagadda #FIA #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - January 14, 2021, 8:52 am

    First non-stop flight from Silicon ... - https://t.co/sq5FkWu7GZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #AirAsia #AirIndia #CanadianFlightsCorona #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #SanFranciscoInternationalAirport #SpiceJet
    h J R

    - January 14, 2021, 8:50 am

    #FIA Celebrating Republic Day with ... - https://t.co/CXsQXTDNjZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Chicago #Community #Diaspora #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 14, 2021, 8:04 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.