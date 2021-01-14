Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda ReceivesÂ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman AwardÂ 

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), was presented with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) during the 16th edition of the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, held virtually on January 9 2021.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honor conferred on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

Dr. Jonnalagadda was chosen for the prestigious award by the government of India in the field of Medicine and for his great leadership of AAPI, the largest ethnic medical organization in the US, especially during the Pandemic.

Thanking the government for the award, Dr. Jonnalagadda observed that in recognizing him the government has recognized all the medical professionals who have been in the forefront fighting Covid, including those who have laid their lives at the services of treating patients infected with the deadly virus. â€œThis award will strengthen the medical fraternity to recommit our efforts, skills and talents for the greater good of humanity. Congratulations to all of my co-awardees, â€œ he added

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda assumed office as the 37th President ofAAPI on Saturday, July 11, 2020, AAPI is the largest Medical Organization in the United States, representing the interests of the over 100,000 physicians and Fellows of Indian origin in the United States, serving the interests of the Indian American physicians in the US and in many ways Its contribution in shaping the healthcare delivery in the US for the past 39 years is universally acknowledged.

Dr. Jonnalagadda was born in a family of physicians. His father was a Professor at a medical college in India and his mother was a teacher. He and his siblings aspired to be physicians

His vision for AAPI is to increase the awareness of APPI globally and help its voice heard in the corridors of power.

