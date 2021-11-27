India Post News Paper

Dr. Suresh Reddy new President of IAMA Illinois

November 27
12:10 2021
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: “I would like to stand on the top of shoulders of 39 Past Presidents so I can see farther,” Dr. Suresh Reddy, a Neuro Interventional Radiologist practicing in the Chicago area and a past President of national AAPI, said immediately after assuming office as the President of Indian American Medical Association, (IAMA) during a colorful ceremony held in Oakbrook, IL on Saturday, November 13 2021.

“The main is to revitalize local Chapters that are the backbone for the national organization; help make the local Chapters financially viable as funds have dwindled due to pharma support; and to bring in younger physicians into the fold,”  hesaid talking to  a select group of audience who had come to cheer him and the new executive committee.  

Dr. Reddy  introduced his Executive Committee Team: Dr. Piyush Vyas, will serve as the President. Dr. Radhika Chimata will serve as the Secretary, the Secretary-Elect is Dr. Dilip Shah. The new Treasurer is Dr. MeherMedavaram and the Treasurer-Elect is Dr. Rajeev Kumar. The new chairs of the committee include Drs. Aparna Natarajan, Srilatha Gundala, Tapan Parikh, and NeethaDhananjaya.

Dignitaries, who attended the ceremony include Consul General of India in Chicago. Amit Kumar, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Illinois State representative Deane Mazzochi, famed Infectious Diseases/COVID Specialist Dr. Vishnu Chundi and several others

Dr. Suresh Reddy MD, MHM (Health Management and Policy),  completed his medical education in India at Kakatiya / Osmania Medical Colleges, before immigrating to the United States, is  currently serving as the Chief of Radiology at Hines Medical Center.

 IAMA-IL is a non-profit organization comprised of Illinois physicians, fellows, residents, and medical students of Indian origin who are committed to professional excellence and quality patient care. 

