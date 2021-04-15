Dr. Suresh Reddy Wins Handsomely Oakbrook Trustee Position

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr. Suresh Reddy, the Immediate Past President of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has won the election convincingly in his bid to be a Trustee of Oak Brook, in the suburbs of Chicago

The win was in the elections held last week April 6, 2021. Dr. Reddy is among the six candidates running to be Trustees for the three openings being contested. Dr. Reddy along with the other 2 winners, Laurence “Larry” Herman and James P. Nagle reportedly secured three highest vote totals with 100% of precincts reporting in the election for three four-year terms on the Village Board.

Dr. Reddy said he was grateful to “the citizens of OakBrook and to the key leaders of Oak Brook, including the sitting Mayor and members of the governing body of Oak Brook, for endorsing and supporting my candidacy to be a Trustee of Oak Brook,”

“As a practicing physician, I will use my training and experiences to ensure that appropriate and effective health policies are approved by the board and implemented by our village staff,” Dr. Reddy added. “There are many expert doctors and medical professionals in our community. I will find ways to engage them through informal work groups or more formal committees if needed to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Having a population of nearly 10,000 people, the city of Oak Brook is located 15 miles west of the Chicago Loop and is served by a network of major federal, state, and county roads. It is one of the affluent communities in the nation

Dr. Reddy grew up in the suburbs of Hyderabad in Southern India, “It all started during my childhood with bringing neighborhood kids together to play “gully cricket” and also bringing people together in college to organize events, demonstrations, and educational tours. Bringing opposing parties to the table for resolving issues has always been my strong strength since my schooling days.”

Not being satisfied with his achievements as a physician and leader of the Diaspora Physicians group, Dr. Reddy says, “I always had a strong passion for bringing a positive outlook and giving back to the community. I got involved in several alumni activities and have facilitated to raise funds to build a million dollar alumni educational center for my Alma Mater.”

Dr. Reddy completed his advanced medical training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School and has stayed on Harvard Faculty for more than a decade where he had also served as Chief of Interventional Neuroradiology. Subsequently, Dr. Reddy and family moved to Chicago, which has now become his home.

As part of his community service, Dr. Reddy has facilitated and organized numerous health camps and workshops, with special emphasis on CPR training, obesity prevention in conjunction with Chicago Medical Society. During the Covid Pandemic, He facilitated more than a hundred webinars and health awareness events. He facilitated honoring of more than 10,000 nurses who work selflessly in the line of duty against Covid in over 100 hospitals in over 40 states including Alaska. He led a campaign donating blankets to the needy during the last winter and would like to do the same this winter.

His wife Leela, born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina has a Master’s Degree in Health Management and Policy. Their son, Rohun is currently doing his JD/MBA at Kellogg School of Management /Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University.

