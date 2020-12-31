India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Dr.Vandana receives US State Department Award  

Dr.Vandana receives US State Department Award  
December 31
12:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
NRI, community, IndianCommunity, Diaspora, IndianOrigin, U.S. Embassy in India , FIA, IACA, U.S. Consulate General , IndianCommunityMembers, IndianAmericans, HinduAmericans, 80th anniversary of the International Visitors Leadership Program

Dr. Vandana Gopikumar

Prakash M Swamy 

CHENNAI: The U.S. Embassy in India and the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) flagship exchange by presenting the global 80 “Faces of Exchange (IVLP) Award” to Dr. Vandana Gopikumar, co-founder of Chennai-based non-governmental organization the Banyan and the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) in a virtual program

The U.S. Department of State, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of this prestigious worldwide exchange program, recognized 80 accomplished IVLP alumni as part of the “Faces of Exchange” initiative, focusing on their lives and leadership, and the impact of their exchanges on the global community.

During the “Faces of Exchange” virtual award ceremony and discussion forum, Consul General Judith Ravin congratulated Dr. Vandana “for her work and leadership that has enabled thousands of individuals with mental health issues in India to reintegrate into society.”   

Expressing gratitude upon receiving the award, Dr. Vandana said, “This further strengthens the collaboration between the Banyan and the U.S. Consulate and is a symbol of all that our organizations and countries stand/should stand for – justice, inclusive development, and equitable growth.  I am also glad that mental health, typically relegated to the margins, has taken center stage, as it should, as a result.” 

Dr. Vandana, who traveled to the United States on an IVLP on NGO Management in August 1998, is recognized for her work in the field of mental health.  She is a co-founder of the Banyan and the Banyan Academy, organizations that address structural barriers and mental health concerns amongst ultra-vulnerable groups located in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The Banyan’s goals of social inclusion and participation led to the development of two new models of care, widely recognized and taken to scale.  She was also a member of the first Mental Health Policy Group constituted by the Government of India.

For the last 80 years, the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) has brought thousands of professionals to the United States to cultivate relationships with their American counterparts and address a wide variety of foreign policy issues.  Since the first IVLP exchange participants arrived in 1940, the network has grown to include over 225,000 alumni from 160 countries and continues to build vital linkages between U.S. citizens and emerging international leaders.  

Dr. Vandana is one of two recipients in India. The other recipient is Dr. Sunitha Krishnan, founder of Prajwala, a non-governmental organization in Hyderabad that rescues, rehabilitates, and reintegrates sex-trafficked victims into society.   

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Apple's supplier in #China accused ... - https://t.co/du7Pwad4uX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AungSanSuuKyi #ChineseLair #ForcedLabour #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #UyghurLabour #World
    h J R

    - December 31, 2020, 10:24 am

    Our mantra for 2021 is 'dawai ... - https://t.co/q7eCI93f8M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #DawaiBhiAurKadaaiBhi #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - December 31, 2020, 10:12 am

    PM Modi urges citizens to avoid rumours as ... - https://t.co/AE6BJqESPL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - December 31, 2020, 10:07 am

    All voice calls from #Jio to any ... - https://t.co/tN3KmqP5IW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CallsFromJio #EconomicDisaster #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
    h J R

    - December 31, 2020, 10:05 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.