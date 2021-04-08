Dr. Vivek Murthy congratulated on his confirmations US Surgeon General

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr. Vivek Murthy was congratulated by apex body of Indian Physicians, AAPI, on his confirmation with bipartisan support for the second time as the Surgeon General of the United States

Dr. Vivek H. Murthy had served as the United States Surgeon General in Obama administration advocating a “healthier and more compassionate America,” was confirmed by the US Senate with seven Republican Senators joining the 50 Democrats, with 57-43 votes in the Senate, giving him bipartisan support.

While Dr. Vivek Murthy said ending the coronavirus pandemic is his top priority, he’s also raised concerns over a relapsing opioid overdose crisis. “I’m deeply grateful to be confirmed by the Senate to serve once again as your surgeon general,” Murthy said in a statement. “We’ve endured great hardship as a nation over the past year, and I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children.

Describing the leadership of Dr. Murthy as America’s Doctor, which is “cementing of the reputation of physicians of Indian origin have across America,” Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, President-Elect of AAPI, observed that represents over 100,000 physicians of Indian origin in the United States, said, “We are proud of Dr. Vivek Murthy and his many accomplishments and look forward to working together in his efforts, as the nation and the entire world seeks to find best possible solutions to tackle the pandemic that has taken the lives of millions of people around the world.”

Dr. Murthy 43 has said Americans need a leader who works with the people for the progress of the country. As surgeon general under Obama, Murthy helped lead the national response to the Ebola and Zika viruses and the opioid crisis, among other health challenges.

Dr. Murthy’s commitment to medicine and health began early in life. The son of immigrants from India, he discovered the art of healing watching his parents – Hallegere and Myetriae Murthy – treat patients like family in his father’s medical clinic in Miami, Florida.

“I am proud of our community of Indian physicians for all the progress that we have made over the years, and I know that AAPI has been a critical force in making this process possible. The advice you shared and assistance you kindly offered were important pieces of this journey,” Dr. Vivek Murthy, stated in a letter to Dr. Jayesh B. Shah, a past president of AAPI, who along with AAPI’s Legislative Affairs Chair, Dr. Sampat Shivangi and other senior leaders of AAPI had led several delegations to US Senators, lobbying for his confirmation in 2014, when he was appointed by President Obama.

