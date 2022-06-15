India Post News Paper

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' reveals theatrical release date

June 15
2022
WASHINGTON: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’, the latest film in the iconic anime genre, will be released on Tuesday by Sony’s Crunchyroll and Toei Animation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be released in over 2,300 theatres across North America on August 19, including certain Imax locations. ‘Super Hero’, Crunchyroll’s first genuinely worldwide theatrical release, will also be released in international countries during August and September, with Sony Pictures Entertainment collaborating on the overseas push.

Following decades of ups and downs in international appeal, Japanese animation has recently crossed over into the global mainstream, becoming a hugely bankable genre in both cinemas and on streaming platforms.

The previous ‘Dragon Ball Super’ film, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’, was filmed for only $8.5 million yet grossed $30 million in North America and more than $120 million globally. Other anime hits have outperformed the epidemic box office, the most notable being Aniplex’s ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’, a period fantasy anime that grossed $48 million in North America, $365 million in Japan, and $504 million worldwide.

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’, directed by Tetsuro Kodama and starring an all-star Japanese voice cast, was produced with the full participation of Dragon Ball’s original creator Akira Toriyama, with the legendary manga creator involved in the development of the film’s original story, screenplay, and character design.

Toriyama’s original ‘Dragon Ball’ manga first appeared in Japan in 1984 and has since sold over 260 million copies worldwide. The property has inspired numerous adaptations, including TV animation, movies, video games, and merchandising, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the official summary of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero‘, “The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

The film will be available in both subtitled and dubbed versions. (ANI)

 

