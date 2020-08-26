India Post News Paper

‘Dragon’s favorite Khan’: RSS mouthpiece lashes out at Aamir

‘Dragon’s favorite Khan’: RSS mouthpiece lashes out at Aamir
August 26
11:24 2020
NEW DELHI: RSS mouthpiece ‘Panchajanya’ has lashed out at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for being the brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo and for his recent visit to Turkey.

The article “Dragon’s favorite Khan” spread over 4 pages read, “Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Dangal’ did a business of Rs 1400 cr in China while Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ could only do business of Rs 40 cr. Aamir Khan is the brand ambassador of Chinese phone company Vivo which ignores security issues. According to Global Times, he has more than 10 lakh followers on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo.”

Khan earned the ire of many recently after images of his meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in Istanbul went viral. Khan is in Turkey to shoot for his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The RSS mouthpiece said, “The way Aamir Khan went to Turkey and in a way gave a damn to the sentiments of Indians needs to be understood. On one side he calls himself secular, while on the other side he refused to meet Israeli Prime minister upon his arrival in india. If he considers himself so secular, why is he considering shooting in Turkey, which supported Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had tweeted, “So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?” Swamy had also demanded that the actor be quarantined in a “government hostel for two weeks upon return” according to the Covid-19 regulations.

