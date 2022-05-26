Dramatech presenting Hindi play ‘Ek Mamuli Aadmi’ in June

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: After a gap of two years, Dramatech (USA) plans to bring to Chicagoland a poignant two-act Hindi play ‘Ek Mamuli Aadmi’ by Ashok Lal and directed by AnuraagMishraraj.

The play is about the life of one ordinary man and how he finds out the purpose of life along with his own purpose. It will be presented in theatres in Naperville on June 12 2033 and in Buffalo Grove on June 19 2022(see the flyer for more information ).

One may reserve one’s tickets of “Ek Mamuli Aadmi” shows at:https://dramatech-usa.org/Or, https://www.tugoz.com/events/dramatech/ek-mamuli-aadmi

Ms Gurbachan Kaur Shevakramani is the president of Dramatech (USA). One can send a message to her to book some tickets.

The organization Dramatech has presented over 8 full-length plays and many small one act shows since 2016. Dramatech of America is a non-profit 509(C)(3) theatre organization whose mission is to bring classical and popular theatre with Indian and South Asian themes to America.

It is a community of enthusiasts bound together by passion for theatre art. The aim is to bring Chicagoland community together through drama productions, workshops and theatre education events. Dramatech (USA) promotes range of theatre related activities, like Full Length and One Act Plays in Hindi and English, Dance Dramas, Musicals, Theatre Workshops.

One of the objectives of Dramatech is also to showcase the theatre talent in North America. Your support will help us promote South Asian theatre in Chicagoland and all the theatre related activities.

