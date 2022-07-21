Pakistan industry warns of Sri Lanka like crisis KARACHI: Leading businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) analysed the looming threat of a Sri Lanka-like economic emergency as the dollar hit an all...

Rupee fall against dollar, leaves parents worried, domestic tourism benefits CHENNAI: The fall in rupee against the US dollar will be pinching the Indian parents and their wards studying and aspiring to study in that country, said experts and parents....

Draupadi Murmu leading against Yashwant Sinha after first round of counting NEW DELHI: The first round of counting of the Presidential poll on Thursday showed that Draupadi Murmu is far ahead of her counterpart Yashwant Sinha. The number of votes in...

Study: Wearable activity trackers encourage people to exercise more and lose weight ADELAIDE: Millions of people worldwide believe that fitness trackers, pedometers and smart watches motivate them to exercise more and lose weight, according to a new study by Australian researchers. The...

Team India sweats it out in nets ahead of first ODI against West Indies PORT OF SPAIN: Team India had their first net practice session in Trinidad ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, which will take place on Friday. Shubman Gil, Arshdeep...

Meet Afreen Hyder, Kashmiri female taekwondo athlete aiming for Olympics SRINAGAR: Afreen Hyder, an international Taekwondo player from Kashmir, wants to represent India in Olympics. She is the first international Taekwondo player, who has been shining in Kashmir Valley for...

Netflix series ‘Boy Swallows’ to film in Brisbane WASHINGTON: The fantasy drama “Boy Swallows,” which is set in Australia, will begin filming in Brisbane, Queensland, the following month. Boy Swallows Universe, a book by Trent Dalton that has...

Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray: SC hears pleas of Shiv Sena factions NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court began hearing on Wednesday petitions filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena relating to the control of Shiv Sena party and the recent political...

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from sweltering heat, disrupts traffic NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday afternoon, leaving low-lying areas water-logged thereby affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. The traffic police issued an advisory,...

India to get its 15th President on Thursday, counting to take place at Parliament House NEW DELHI: The counting of votes to elect India’s 15th President will take place on Thursday. The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. The voting took place...

Britain’s inflation hits fresh 40-year high as fuel, food prices surge LONDON: Amid rising prices for motor fuels and food, Britain’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9.4 per cent in the 12 months to June, hitting a fresh 40-year high,...

Hereâ€™s How You Can Generate UPI Payment Link: A Guide Nowadays, more and more businesses understand the virtue of enabling online sales by going digital. Therefore, it is a crucial time to reflect on making your customerâ€™s online purchasing experience...

Netizens slam US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio for posing as ‘handcuffed’ over abortion protests WASHINGTON: A viral video of the arrest of US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with other Democratic members of Congress showing that they were handcuffed during an abortion rights...

Netflix to launch cheaper, ad-supported plan soon WASHINGTON: Variety has reported that Netflix is hoping to attract a new group of price-conscious customers and turn around its sliding membership numbers with a new ad-supported streaming bundle scheduled...

Check out what Anupam Kher has to say about R Madhavan’s Rocketry MUMBAI: R Madhavan is busy basking in the glory of his directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ as the film continues to entertain audiences. ‘Rocketry’ continues to have a decent...

5-year-old kid leaves Big B astonished; see why MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a lot of interesting stories in his personal blog. He narrates honest encounters, fun interactions and life lessons on his blogs and his fans eagerly...

PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday through video conferencing. The interaction by the Prime Minister...

Lucknow Airport: One held with airguns worth Rs 20 lakh LUCKNOW: The Customs sleuths have arrested a passenger who had flown in from Dubai and seized air guns, telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs. 20,54,000 at Chaudhary Charan Singh...

India cuts windfall tax on crude oil NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday cut the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 17,000 per tonne from earlier Rs 23,250 per tonne. This move comes amid the...