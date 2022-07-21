India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Draupadi Murmu leading against Yashwant Sinha after first round of counting

Draupadi Murmu leading against Yashwant Sinha after first round of counting
July 21
17:40 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The first round of counting of the Presidential poll on Thursday showed that Draupadi Murmu is far ahead of her counterpart Yashwant Sinha.

The number of votes in favour of Murmu was 540 and for Yashwant Sinha it was 208 out of a total 748 valid votes. Total value of valid votes stands at 5,23,600.

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at Parliament House in New Delhi and it is likely to be concluded by evening.

Ruling NDA’s Draupadi Murmu and Opposition backed Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in Murmu’s favour.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPDroupadi MurmuDroupadi Murmu BiographyDroupadi Murmu LifestoryECEC Indiaelection commissionElection Commission of IndiaIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalPresident KovindPresidential pollYashwant SinhaYashwant Sinha News
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.