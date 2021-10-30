India Post News Paper

Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan to be released from jail today

October 30
09:44 2021
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, will be released from jail on Saturday.

The Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan’s bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday.

Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court asked all three bail applicants – Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who are accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case. (ANI)

