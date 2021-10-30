Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan to be released from jail today

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after ‘warm meeting’ ahead of G20 ROME: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during a “very warm” meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour on Saturday, sources said. The...

UK PM raises concern about Hong Kong, Xinjiang in phone call with Chinese President Xi LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed several issues, including action to address the climate crisis, global trade and Afghanistan. During...

Indian diaspora, religious leaders, scholars elated over PM Modi’s outreach in Italy ROME: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Italy to attend G20 Summit, met the Indian diaspora, religious leaders and scholars, who were elated over his outreach...

US allies against possible shift of Washington to ‘No First Use’ Policy: Reports MOSCOW: Allies of the United States in Europe and in the Pacific region are trying to prevent US President Joe Biden from adopting the principle of “no first use” of...

Aryan Khan reaches home after spending nearly one month in jail MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reached his home Mannat after being granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was granted bail on Thursday evening, and after...

T20 WC: Men in Blue find themselves in must-win territory against KiwisÂ NEW DELHI: After suffering a loss against Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side find themselves in a must-win situation against...

Researchers identify potential new treatment for COVID-19 CANTERBURY: Researchers during a recent study identified a potential new treatment that suppresses the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. In order to multiply, all viruses, including coronaviruses,...

T20 WC: Team morale still high despite defeat against Pak, says Afg skipper Nabi DUBAI: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has insisted that his side’s morale is still high despite suffering their first Super 12s defeat to Pakistan in Dubai. Four sixes from Asif Ali...

Pak General’s son convicted for asking Army chief Bajwa to resign KARACHI: A Pakistan military court has convicted the son of a retired major general of the Pakistan Army to five years prison term for asking Army Chief General Qamar Javed...

Italian PM, other EU leaders laud India’s achievements in COVID-19 vaccination NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said European Union leaders including Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s excellent progress on...

Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan to be released from jail today MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, will be released from jail on Saturday. The Jail officials opened the bail...

US could have reduced COVID-19 deaths by 30-40 pc: Former health official WASHINGTON: The United States could have saved tens of thousands of lives if certain measures against COVID-19 were well implemented in the country in the early stages of the pandemic,...

Turkey, US discuss F-35 dispute ANKARA: Turkish and US Defence Ministers held a meeting here to resolve the conflict on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. According to the Defence Ministry in Ankara, the two...

US: Active shooter alert issued at Los Angeles Intl Airport CALIFORNIA: Two people sustained injuries during self-evacuation at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday (local time) after an active shooter alert was issued. The purported incident took place when...

PM Modi in Italy for G20 Summit; meetings with France, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany lined up ROME: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit, the global forum for international cooperation.Â PM Modi is likely to hold several bilateral...

Farmers’ protest: Barricades at Ghazipur border will be cleared by today NEW DELHI: The barricades at the Ghazipur border will be cleared by today, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, informed Delhi Police sources on Friday....

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Chennai CHENNAI: South superstar Rajinikanth, on Thursday, has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he went there for a ‘routine checkup’. The actor, who was in New Delhi a...

Karan Johar shares all smiles picture with SRK post Aryan Khan’s bail MUMBAI: October 28, 2021, will always remain special for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family, friends, and well-wishers as his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Mumbai High...

Ignoring Beijing’s human rights abuses becoming increasingly difficult for Berlin BERLIN: For decades, German industry — an early mover in the Chinese market — looked the other way amid Beijing’s human rights abuses, but now ignoring it is becoming increasingly...