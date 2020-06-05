India Post News Paper

DU to promote students on assessment of previous semester

DU to promote students on assessment of previous semester
June 05
11:37 2020
NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi University on Thursday issued fresh guidelines, saying students will be promoted to the next semester without having to appear for exams.

The DU notification said that students will be assessed based on internal evaluation and 50 percent marks from the previous semester will be taken into account. However, for first semester students, 100 percent marks will be based on the internal evaluation.

“For students of intermediate semester/term, grading could be composite of 50 percent marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the university/college/faculty wherever applicable and the remaining 50 percent marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in the previous semester/term/year,” said the DU notification.

It added: “For students of intermediate semester/term/year, having no previous performance, i.e., having no marks in previous semester/term /year, grading will be done on the basis of 100 percent assignment based evaluation.”

The DU said that the guidelines/policies are related to grading for intermediate semester/term/year for students of UG/PG programs of all streams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic as a one-time measure for the 2019-20 academic session.

