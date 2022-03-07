India Post News Paper

Dua Lipa faces legal trouble over ‘Levitating’ song

March 07
10:46 2022
WASHINGTON: Singer Dua Lipa has landed in a legal soup in a copyright lawsuit that has been filed over her track ‘Levitating’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court, accusing Lipa of copying their 1979 song ‘Wiggle and Giggle All Night’ and 1980 song ‘Don Diablo’.
The songwriters claimed that the opening melody to ‘Levitating’ was a ‘duplicate’ of the melody to their songs.

“Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property. Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement,” lawyers for Brown and Linzer wrote in their complaint.

The new lawsuit claimed that the “signature melody” from the beginning of ‘Levitating’ — starting just a few seconds into the song when Lipa begins singing, “If you wanna run away with me…” — copied a similar portion of the earlier songs. ‘Levitating’ was released in 2020. (ANI)

