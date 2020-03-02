Something went wrong with the connection!

Dubai-based Indian chef under fire for online rape threat

March 02
16:38 2020
DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian chef has come under fire for allegedly abusing a woman online and also threatening to rape her, a media report said. Hundreds of people have called for the immediate arrest of the chef, Trilok Singh after he allegedly made the highly obscene remarks on social media against Swati Khanna, also from India, the Gulf News report said on Sunday.

In his profanity-laced Facebook post written in Hindi, Singh called Swati a prostitute and said she will be raped in Delhi. In response, Khanna also in a Facebook post, asked to “report this terrorist” and also attacked his profile. Singh’s Facebook account has now been deleted but screenshots of his profile revealed that he worked as a chef for the Lalit Hotel in Delhi before moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It was not immediately clear where Singh is currently employed in the UAE though his Facebook profile says he works for a university in Dubai. Meanwhile, Dubai Police responded to a complainant on twitter by advising him to report the matter through their e-crime portal. People who post abusive messages on social media can be tried under the UAE Cybercrime law which stipulates stiff penalties such as jail terms and/or fines between 50,000 and 3 million dirhams, reports Gulf News.

Last March, an Indian staff member at Dubai-based Transguard Group was sacked and deported for posting a comment on Facebook celebrating the terror attacks in New Zealand that left 50 dead. In June 2018, a supervisor at an Abu Dhabi firm was fired after he uploaded a Facebook video in which threatened to kill Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In 2017, another Keralite was terminated from his job for sending offensive Facebook messages to an Indian journalist. IANS

