Dubai boy who made Modi’s portrait receives letter of praise from PM

February 22
15:40 2021
DUBAI: A Dubai-based 14-year-old boy from Kerala who had made a six-layered stencil portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to him on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day, has received a letter of appreciation from the latter who told him that the sketch reflects his love and affection for the nation.

As reported by the Gulf News in January, Saran Sasikumar, a grade nine student of New Indian Model School here made a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi as a tribute to mark India’s Republic Day on January 26.

The portrait, measuring 90cmx60cm, was handed over to India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan during his UAE visit in January, to be gifted to Modi.

After receiving the portrait, Modi has sent a letter to Saran thanking him and appreciating his creativity and encouraging him to excel in arts and academics. A scanned copy of the letter was emailed on Thursday by the Prime Minister’s Office, Saran’s father Sasikumar. G told Gulf News.

In the letter, Modi has acknowledged receiving “the beautiful portrait” sent by Saran and extended “heartfelt gratitude” for sending him the creative work. “Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation,” the Prime Minister opined.

He stated that Saran’s work highlighted his keen observation and understanding of the nuances of painting. “I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time, excel in the academic sphere. Best wishes for a bright and successful future,” Modi added before concluding the letter with his signature.

Saran said he and his family were elated after receiving the email on Friday and were thankful to the minister and the Indian Consulate in Dubai for helping his painting reach the Prime Minister.

“Being a big fan of the Indian Prime Minister, I consider this as a very big achievement,” he said.

