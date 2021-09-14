India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Dubai charity sends 60 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan: Report

Dubai charity sends 60 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan: Report
September 14
15:59 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: A charity, based in Dubai, sent 60 tonnes of food aid to Kabul in an attempt to meet the basic needs of the Afghan people, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sent four planes loaded with 60 tonnes of food aid to Kabul to provide for the basic needs of the Afghan people, Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.
Dubai Ruler’s Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Establishment, Ibrahim Bumalha said that sending planes with humanitarian aid is part of the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The planes transported 60 tonnes of basic food supplies.

According to Khaleej Times, the establishment has launched many humanitarian and charity projects in Afghanistan, including the construction of a village for disabled people with 200 houses, four mosques, two schools, a shopping centre, a clinic and a professional training centre, in addition to the Zayed Orphanage in Kandahar, which was approved as a secondary school that runs seven classes, organises carpentry workshops for orphans, and comprises housing for students, facilities and a mosque. The establishment also built several artesian wells in the area. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtDubaiDubai Aid To AfghanistanHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanMinorities In AfghanistanSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes Overworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – September 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – California Gubernatorial Recall Election

SMC VOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.