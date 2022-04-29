Dubai food festival 2022 all set to tantalise taste buds

NEW DELHI: The Dubai Food Festival (DFF), is back! Celebrating Dubai’s global gastronomy status, the 14-day, city-wide festival will showcase Dubai’s most exciting culinary offerings.

In its ninth edition, this year’s festival will take guests on an immersive tour of a city home to more than 200 nationalities and renowned for its rich culinary diversity. DFF will showcase the best authentic homegrown cuisine and concepts created by Dubai’s local food heroes, as well as world-acclaimed fine dining restaurants, experiences and masterclasses by leading chefs with views of iconic locations.

Festival favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week and Foodie Experiences will once again headline DFF with exclusive dining experiences.

Dubai Restaurant Week (May 6 – 15)

In partnership with 40 of the city’s best restaurants, Dubai Restaurant Week (DRW) returns on 6 May with specially curated 3-course dinner menus starting from AED150 per person or 2-course lunch menus starting from AED95. Diners in the city will be able to enjoy irresistible dishes using the freshest ingredients – all at an attractive price that saves customers up to 50 per cent when dining out.

This year’s DRW welcomes some of the city’s most recognised restaurants, including some of those listed in MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 such as LOWE, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Indochine, as well as hotspots that have launched in 2021/22 such as 11 Woodfire and Tamoka.

Diners will also be able to enjoy restaurants with iconic views and global names at special DRW prices, including 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Hutong and Inti, to name a few.

Foodie Experiences (May 2 – 15)

Those looking for unique, one-of-a-kind food adventures, DFF will welcome the return of Foodie Experiences, which will run for the entire duration of DFF (2-15 May) and feature a curated series of prominent chef tables, masterclasses, culinary collaborations as well as out-of-the-box experiential dining concepts.

Highlights for this edition include a sushi-making class with Chef Tatsu at 1004 Gourmet, multi-course menus from would-be-food-waste scraps at Lowe, as well as a Paella Masterclass at Suq Restaurant (Four Seasons), among others.

DFF will also be celebrating Eid Al Fitr with Eid Big Breakfast – which will offer authentic breakfast experiences for both dine-in and delivery, and cater for various nationalities and cultures across the city.

There will also be one-time-only promotions in malls across the city up for grabs and new to DFF 2022, residents will be able to identify their favourite Hidden Gem restaurants in the city with DFF’s Social Eats Competition, to be in with a chance of winning!

Exclusive dining offers will also be up for grabs as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival as well as dining deals, experiences and fun for the whole family at Time Out Market and Ripe Market, plus much more!

Bookings are now open and with limited spaces available, diners are encouraged to secure their seats now.

