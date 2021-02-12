India Post News Paper

Dubai Indian Consulate asks expats not to visit mission

February 12
13:17 2021
DUBAI: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has asked Indian expats not to visit the mission unless it was absolutely necessary in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. In an advisory issued on Thursday, the mission said: “Members of the Indian community who wish to visit the Consulate for any consular services are advised to avoid such visits unless absolutely necessary. They should instead make use of the various electronic platforms offered by the Consulate without having to physically visit the office.”

The advisory noted that in the last few weeks, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“Being the largest expatriate community, it is the responsibility of all Indian nationals residing in the UAE to strictly comply with Covid preventive measure and guidelines,” the advisory added. The Consulate provides services to more than 2.6 million Indians living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates including Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

The mission also houses the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), a help centre for distressed Indians, that runs a 24×7 helpline.

