India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

During ‘unlock’ be careful to curb corona spread: PM Modi

During ‘unlock’ be careful to curb corona spread: PM Modi
June 28
15:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly program ‘Mann Ki baat’ stressed on the need for carefulness to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the citizens to be more vigilant during the ‘unlock’ period.

“During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points — defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it,” said Modi. The Prime Minister said, “During the unlock period, we have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period and only alertness can save you from corona.”

“If you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norm or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home,” cautioned the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said, “Some people are expressing that 2020 is not auspicious. People just want the year to be over, one way or the other. But historically, India has always emerged brighter and stronger, ensuring victory over all kinds of disasters and challenges.”

While the number of COVID-19 cases in the world are close to crossing the ten million mark, India on Sunday witnessed a spike of more than 19,000 case, bringing the total tally to 5,28,859.

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, with 2,03,051 active cases, 16,095 deaths, and 3,09,712 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Rolling Stones warn #Trump not ... - https://t.co/BhpM3LJcrl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/bqpfXd4YPH
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:13 am

    #India has given befitting reply to ... - https://t.co/Le8avmjddV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/AkrcuDzSL6
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:08 am

    Modi remembers ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary - https://t.co/enLS0AfA59 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/CYZdSfzDPH
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:06 am

    During 'unlock' be careful to curb corona ... - https://t.co/ZNSUvWf7en Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/MfG0FmmOTb
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:03 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.