During ‘unlock’ be careful to curb corona spread: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly program ‘Mann Ki baat’ stressed on the need for carefulness to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the citizens to be more vigilant during the ‘unlock’ period.

“During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points — defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it,” said Modi. The Prime Minister said, “During the unlock period, we have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period and only alertness can save you from corona.”

“If you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norm or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home,” cautioned the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said, “Some people are expressing that 2020 is not auspicious. People just want the year to be over, one way or the other. But historically, India has always emerged brighter and stronger, ensuring victory over all kinds of disasters and challenges.”

While the number of COVID-19 cases in the world are close to crossing the ten million mark, India on Sunday witnessed a spike of more than 19,000 case, bringing the total tally to 5,28,859.

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, with 2,03,051 active cases, 16,095 deaths, and 3,09,712 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

