India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Dussehra festivities bring back customers to sweet shopsÂ 

Dussehra festivities bring back customers to sweet shopsÂ 
October 26
10:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RAJKOT: Sweet shop owners were pleasantly occupied after customers flocked to their establishments to stock on local sweet and delicacies amid Dussehra festivities in Rajkot on Sunday.

The festive period of Navratri and Dussehra has brought back cheer to sweet shops leaving the owners hopeful for good business in the year-end. Many small and medium-sized businesses were impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown over the last few months.
“It is for the first time since the lockdown was imposed that so many customers have visited our shop. It felt like our business has revived,” Jagdish Bhai Akbari, a sweet shop owner, told ANI.

Sweet shop owners are also expecting an improvement in sales with the upcoming marriages season.

“As life limps back to normal, we also expect our customers to return to the shops. Marriage season, Diwali and new year are ahead. Seeing people return to our shop gave us hope for better business,” the shop owner added. Sweets are an essential part of Dussehra celebration across the country and especially in Gujarat where demand for traditional sweets like ‘Jalebi’, ‘Fafda Ganthiya’ and ‘Fasan’ are on an all-time high during this period.

“Sweet shops in Rajkot make around 900 varieties of sweets during these festivities. Their Kaju Katli, Jalebi and Fasan are the best in Gujarat. It has been a long wait for us to be able to buy sweets due to the lockdown,” Megha Thakkar, a customer, told ANI.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi which is marked as the victory of ‘good’ over ‘evil’. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Dussehra festivities bring ... - https://t.co/yN1wwVVWKz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DelhiSweetShops #DiscountsForOnlineSweets #DiwaliSale #DiwaliSweetsOnline #DussehraFestivities #DussehraSale #IndianFestivals #IndianSweets #Lifestyle #Market #OnlineMithai
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 4:33 am

    India reports over 50,000 new ... - https://t.co/mdxqLFzGZm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 4:30 am

    A few generals, and not Pak Army, initiated Kargil War: ... - https://t.co/YvYxRuTCCI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #KargilWar #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 4:27 am

    #IPL 13: Centurion Stokes and Samson steer #RR ... - https://t.co/UjAUfbg2vP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #BenStokes #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #DelhiCapitals #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 4:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.