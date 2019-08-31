Something went wrong with the connection!

EAM Jaishankar calls on European Parliament Prez David Sassoli

August 31
11:26 2019
BRUSSELS: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday called on President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli and discussed the India-EU strategic partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.
Jaishankar arrived in Belgium from Poland where he held talks with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz on many subjects of bilateral, regional and multilateral importance. The two countries agreed to confront terrorism in all its forms, particularly cross-border terrorism.

“A meeting between natural partners and large democracies! EAM S Jaishankar called on H E David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament and leaders discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
“It was a pleasure to call on H E David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament today. The European Parliament and the Indian Parliament together represent the two largest functioning democracies in the world,” Jaishankar wrote in the visitor’s book.

The External Affairs Minister said he was looking forward to work with Sassoli to build the mutual understanding and cooperation between the European Parliament and the Parliament of India.
“Engaging Members of European Parliament and officials of European Commissions over a luncheon meeting! EAM S Jaishankar exchanged views with esteemed dignitaries on taking partnership further between India and EU and discussed areas of mutual cooperation,” the Indian Embassy in Belgium said in a tweet.

Earlier, Jaishankar also visited Russia Tuesday to finalize the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to the country.
It was his first visit to Moscow since assuming office in May. His visit came days ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 4 to 6 where Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest. PTI

