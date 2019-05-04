Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

EC clean chit to Shah over Nagpur, Nadia speeches

May 04
11:14 2019
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Friday found no violation of model code or its instructions on armed forces in two speeches delivered by BJP president Amit Shah in West Bengal and Maharashtra.

The Commission concluded that it is of the considered view that in this matter, no such violation of MCC or ECI’s instructions is made out.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Shah reportedly said when IAF jets pounded terror camps in Balakot, the act was mourned in Pakistan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office.

He also reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “sent his Air Force” to destroy terror camps in Pakistan after the deadly Pulwama attack in February this year.

“Forty-four of jawans were martyred in Pulwama terror attack. Earlier, nothing used to happen after such incidents. Narendra Modi ordered his Air Force on the 13th day (of the incident) and our aircraft blew the terrorists to pieces in Pakistan,” Shah said at the rally.

Responding to a complaint by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala against Shah, the poll body said a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal was obtained.

“The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech sent by the DEO Nadia, the Commission is of the considered view that in this matter, no such violation of MCC or ECI’s instructions is made out,” it said.

Addressing another rally in Nagpur on April 9, the BJP president reportedly said when the whole country was rejoicing over the air strike on a terror camp in Balakot, there was mourning only in Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

Shah also took a jibe at Gandhi’s public rallies in Wayanad.

The Gandhi scion is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala along with his traditional bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah said Gandhi’s rallies in Wayanad appeared as they were being organised in Pakistan. He also said the Modi government’s biggest success was that it had made India secure which was not the case when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

On this issue too, the Commission said, “The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech of six pages sent by the DEO Nagpur, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of MCC or ECI’s instructions is made out.”

The poll panel, however, decided to issue a show cause notice to Goa minister Mauvin Godinho, who described the Indian Air Force (IAF) as “Modi’s Airforce”.

“The Commission has decided to give a notice and provide Godinho an opportunity to explain his stand in making the references to armed forces, before 5 pm on May 6, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference,” it said. PTI

