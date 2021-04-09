India Post News Paper

EC resolves 99% complaints received during Assam polls

EC resolves 99% complaints received during Assam polls
April 09
11:38 2021
GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has resolved 99 per cent of the 1,374 complaints it had received during the three-phase Assembly elections in Assam which concluded on April 6, officials said on Thursday.

Election officials said that they had received 1,374 complaints from various political parties, individuals and organisations and only two complaints were pending as on Thursday.

Of the 1,374 complaints, maximum number of 938 grievances were related to putting posters and banners without permission, while other major complains included money distribution (30), use of loudspeakers beyond the permissible level (14), distribution of liquor (14), use of convoy without permission (14) and campaigning during banned period (13).

According to the officials, all the 1,374 complaints were received after the model code of conduct was enforced following the announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission on February 26.

The three-phase elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results would be declared on May 2.

