Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Economic condition ‘not good’: Sule on govt taking RBI reserves

Economic condition ‘not good’: Sule on govt taking RBI reserves
August 28
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NASHIK: Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule has said the RBI’s decision to allow cash transfer from its reserves to the government indicates the country’s economic condition is “not good”. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monday approved the transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime’s prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening the fiscal deficit.

Hitting out at the government over it, Sule Tuesday said, “This shows the country’s economy is not good. Various industrial units have shut down and unemployment is growing.” The Lok Sabha member from Baramati was speaking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Nashik district during her ‘Sanvad’ (dialogue) campaign to reach out to the public ahead of the state assembly elections, due in September-October.

Sule alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis was “not serious” about various issues plaguing the state. Fadnavis should meet the Union Finance Minister to solve various problems being faced by the state, she said. On speculations that senior NCP leader and former state Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal may join the Shiv Sena, Sule said he himself organized her campaign in Nashik.

“His nephew and former MP Sameer Bhujbal and other local leaders are also with me,” she added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.