Key Community Factors of the Entertainment Industry in 2020 The year 2020 certainly affected many industries in various ways. That being said, the entertainment industry is, of course, no exception. With so many public entertainment centers closing their doors...

India warns Canada of serious damage to bilateral relations over Trudeau’s comments NEW DELHI: In a major diplomatic offensive, the Centre on Friday warned the Canadian government of serious damage to bilateral relations if it continued to interfere in India’s domestic matters. The...

Vivek Murthy tipped for big healthcare role in Biden admin NEW YORK: Indian-American Vivek Murthy, the former US Surgeon General, is tipped for a big role in Joe Biden’s health care team, as the President-elect readies to name consequential picks...

India will start vaccination only after expert nod: PM seeks suggestions NEW DELHI: Addressing an all-party meeting on Covid vaccines delivery and distribution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that state governments’ advise will be sought on the matter as to who...

‘Govt will consider demands of farmers on APMCs, private markets’ NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government will consider the demands of the farmers for level playing field between the APMCs and private...

Legal notice to Kangana, Sikh body demands apology over derogatory tweets NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “derogatory” tweets against farmers and...

US Senate passes bill to clear epic Green Card backlog, Indians thrilled NEW YORK: After more than a year of intense political tangling, the US Senate has passed a bill that lifts the existing per-country cap on the number of employment based...

Economy to contract at 7.5 pc for FY21 due to COVID-19 impact: RBI MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised its forecast of economic growth for the current fiscal year (2020-21) to minus 7.5 per cent compared to its earlier...

Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award winners from Punjab return awards in support of farmers CHANDIGARH: The winners of Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir have...

Fearing anti-government protests, China re-opens Tibet for tourists amid COVID-19 pandemic TAIWAN: As the anti-China protests in Tibet gain international attention, China re-opened the region for tourists in March despite the coronavirus pandemic, thus, proclaiming “rapid growth of the regional tourist...

Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 65 million-mark MARYLAND: The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s data. The number of coronavirus cases stood at 65,048,192 as of 06:08...

Britney Spears releases new song to celebrate 39th birthday WASHINGTON: As singer Britney Spears celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week, her label released a new song in honour of the pop princess. According to Fox News, RCA Records...

ISL 7: Not the best match for ATK Mohun Bagan: Habas despite win over Odisha MARGAO: Despite securing a win over Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is not entirely satisfied with his team’s performance. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC...

PM to deliver keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA, on Friday. The theme of this year’s summit is...

Canada targeting January for start of COVID-19 vaccine delivery OTTAWA: The Canadian government is targeting January as the starting point for COVID-19 vaccine delivery throughout the country, Canada’s Vaccine Distribution Czar Major General Dany Fortin said during a press...

PM Modi, Defence Minister extend greetings on Navy Day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day. “Navy Day greetings...

Mayors from 8-Bay-area cities come together to celebrate Diwali event India Post News Service With a noble intent of serving humanity beyond identities and to address the problem of Hunger, many organizations came together on the occasion of Diwali. Mayors,...

Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s Gratitude Gala India Post News Service NEW YORK: Akshaya Patra Foundation USA recently held its 7th and final grand finale virtual gala of 2020, the Gratitude Gala, on a Saturday evening. The...

Air India direct flight to Hyderabad Surendra Ullal Chicago: Air India announced the introduction of Non-stop flight from Chicago to Hyderabad effective 13th January 2021.We are also increasing the number of weekly flights on the DEL/ORD/DEL...