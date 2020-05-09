Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Efforts on to neutralize styrene gas at Vizag’s LG Polymers

Efforts on to neutralize styrene gas at Vizag’s LG Polymers
May 09
10:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VISAKHAPATNAM: Experts were still trying on Friday to neutralise styrene gas at LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd here, a day after the gas leaked from the plant and left 12 people dead and scores of others ill, officials said. Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, who is camping in the coastal city to monitor the operation, exuded confidence that the operation to neutralize the remaining gas at the plant will be completed in 48 hours

The top bureaucrat, who held a review meeting at the office of the District Collector, was told that the temperature in the storage tank is very high at present. The spraying of water on the tank was continuing while experts from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies were trying to neutralize the gas using PTBC, the antidote chemical specially brought from Gujarat by a cargo flight.

The Chief Secretary said the gas leak resulted in 12 deaths, while 454 others had to be admitted to various hospitals. She said 10,000 people from five villages were evacuated. She urged them to remain in relief camps till further advisory. The official said there was gas leak late Thursday night but the rescue workers acted swiftly to bring the situation under control.

The officials were monitoring the level of styrene in the air around the factory. She, however, said there would be no long-term impact of the gas on the environment. Earlier, Minister for Industries M Goutam Reddy visited the plant and said there was no need to panic as experts were doing their best to neutralise the gas in the tank.

He said stern action would be taken against those found guilty for the accident after submission of an inquiry report. Meanwhile, the government on Friday released Rs 30 crore towards extending financial assistance to the bereaved families and those taken ill.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Thursday, had announced Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. As per the government Order, people who got primary medical aid will be paid Rs 25,000 each, Rs 1 lakh each to those hospitalised for 2 or 3 days, Rs 10 lakh each to those on ventilator support and Rs 10,000 each to all in the affected villages.

In the meantime, the Chief Minister on Friday said that the Pollution Control Board (PCB) should be strengthened and directed the officials to identify hazardous factories in densely populated areas in and around Visakhapatnam.

During a review meeting held through videoconference, he asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive road map to ensure a safe city free of hazardous industries which should be located away from habitations. The chief minister instructed the PCB officials to play a proactive role in preventing industrial accidents. He directed for a fair and transparent investigation into the gas leak incident and a comprehensive report on the same.

In a related development, Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded immediate closure of LG Polymers India. He said if necessary, the plant should be shifted to another location.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President found fault with the state government for registering a case against the company under what was termed as “less stringent provisions of law”. He urged the government to ensure sincere investigations by the experts. He noted that the High Court, National Human Rights Commission, and the National Green Tribunal have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Relief for NRIs and foreign ... - https://t.co/BLm24Tb5W2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #California… https://t.co/u9CDS1jUsR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:48 am

Indian-American appointed to ... - https://t.co/fBc7HHX4Uj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/M7NHpUDAZC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:46 am

European Commission proposes to extend entry ban to #EU until ... - https://t.co/Yk43QnBNG2 Get your news featured… https://t.co/pMZ6Fg3xJR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:44 am

#California #Freeway closed after knife-wielding man shot dead - https://t.co/GFdxyZYHCB Get your news featured us… https://t.co/G3xYu36rNk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:41 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.