Eid Fest message “Love Thy neighbor as Thyself”

CHICAGO IL: The Muslim households of the White Eagle neighborhood in Naperville hosted their second annual Eid Fest on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the grounds of the local White Eagle elementary school It was attended by over four hundred people from White Eagle and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The idea of a neighborhood Eid festival is to bring the Muslim community, of the White Eagle neighborhood, together with its non-Muslim neighbors after COVID. One of the golden rules in Islam is to love your neighbor as you love yourself. The organizers wanted their non-Muslim neighbors to clarify a lot of misconceptions people have about Islam and Muslims.

The event had free rides, games, face painting, and henna tattoos. Local food vendors offered a variety of cuisine that included Indian, Pakistani, Middle Eastern and American cuisine. Vendors were also on hand selling traditional clothing and jewelry.

The event was also attended by some local officials including Evelyn Sanguinetti, the 47th lieutenant governor of Illinois, Judge Kavita Athanikar, Circuit Court Judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit (DuPage), Alderwoman Shweta Baid Ward of the Aurora, IL 10th ward.

Organizers of the event say they hope to continue to host the event in the years to come and build bridges to their non-Muslim neighbors.

