India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Eid Fest message “Love Thy neighbor as Thyself”

Eid Fest message “Love Thy neighbor as Thyself”
July 09
13:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Eid Festival Mehndi Hena being applied

Eid Festival Mehndi Hena being applied

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO IL: The Muslim households of the White Eagle neighborhood in Naperville hosted their second annual Eid Fest on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the grounds of the local White Eagle elementary school It was attended by over four hundred people from White Eagle and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The idea of a neighborhood Eid festival is to bring the Muslim community, of the White Eagle neighborhood, together with its non-Muslim neighbors after COVID. One of the golden rules in Islam is to love your neighbor as you love yourself. The organizers wanted their non-Muslim neighbors to clarify a lot of misconceptions people have about Islam and Muslims.

The event had free rides, games, face painting, and henna tattoos. Local food vendors offered a variety of cuisine that included Indian, Pakistani, Middle Eastern and American cuisine. Vendors were also on hand selling traditional clothing and jewelry.

Eid food being served

Eid food being served

The event was also attended by some local officials including Evelyn Sanguinetti, the 47th lieutenant governor of Illinois, Judge Kavita Athanikar, Circuit Court Judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit (DuPage), Alderwoman Shweta Baid Ward of the Aurora, IL 10th ward.

Organizers of the event say they hope to continue to host the event in the years to come and build bridges to their non-Muslim neighbors.

Comments

comments

Tags
BAPSCommunityDiasporaE/Merge: Art of the Indian DiasporaEid FestExhibitionIndian AmericansIndian communityIndian originMMNA Sakhi -SVNapervilleNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.