Eight Indian Language titles that are a must-watch on ZEE5 Global

Whether you are in the mood for some action-packed thriller or feel like crying watching your favourite stars in a heart-wrenching romantic drama, ZEE5 Global has you covered. With binge-worthy shows and immersive movies from across South Asia, ZEE5 Global is the one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs.

This week, ZEE5 Global brings spectacular visual treats from India, with eight gripping titles releasing across Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Punjabi all available with English subtitles for the audience to watch. Starring some of the biggest regional superstars such as Ritwick Chakraborty, Ammy Virk, Priyadarshi, Priya Bhavani Shankar – stay entertained with these eight diverse stories across languages and genres.

Title: Loser 2 (Telugu OC)

Director: Abhilash Reddy

Cast: Priyadarshi, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Kalpika Ganesh, Sashank, Pavani Gangireddy, Harshith Reddy

Synopsis: In the late 2000s, the lives of three sportspersonsâ€”Suri, Ruby, and Johnâ€”get unexpectedly entangled with each other in their quest to find success.

IMDb Rating : 8.7/10 -Season1

Season 2 – Releasing on 21st Jan

Title Name: Mukti (Bengali OC)

Director: Rohan Ghose

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty, Ditipriya Roy, Sudip Sarkar

Synopsis: A team of prisoners of Midnapore Jail challenges the British officers in a game of football during the pre-independence era. Which team will win this battle?

IMDb Rating : Releasing on 26th Jan

Title Name: Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Kannada movie)

Director: Raj B. Shetty

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Gopal Krishna Deshpande

Synopsis: Raj B Shetty‘s second directorial outing Garuda Gamana Vrishbha Vahana achieved a cult status in 2021. In the coastal city of Mangalore, best friends Shiva and Hari go on to become two of the most dreaded gangsters in the city. Can their long-standing friendship survive their greed and ego?

IMDb Rating : 8.8/10

Title Name: Blood Money (Tamil Original Movie)

Director: Sarjun KM

Cast: Priya BhavaniShankar, Shirish, Kishore, Aravind, Panchu Subbu

Synopsis: In a race against time, journalist Rachel goes on a dangerous mission to rescue two Tamil brothers whose lives are at stake in a Kuwaiti prison.

IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

Title Name: Aranmanai 3 (Tamil Movie)

Director: Sundar C

Cast: Arya, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Raashi Khanna, Sundar C, Andrea Jeremiah

Synopsis: Jyothi is haunted by an unknown spirit in her childhood. Years later, when the spirit starts haunting someone close to her, she decides to unearth the spiritâ€™s connection with her family.

IMDb Rating : 4.3/10

Title Name: Republic (Telugu Movie)

Director: Deva Katta

Cast:Sai Dharam Raj, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu

Synopsis: After Abhiram realizes the hardships faced by the farmers of his hometown owing to the townâ€™s corrupt politicians, he decides to cleanse the system by making a career in civil services and fighting for his people.

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

Title Name: Qismat 2 (Punjabi Movie)

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Cast: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Tania, Jaani

Synopsis: Shiv, Bani, and Majaz navigate through love, life, sorrow, and some heart-breaking twists of fate.

IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

Title Name: Okka chinna family story (Telugu)

Director: Mahesh Uppala

Cast:Sangeeth Shobhan, Simran Sharma, Tulasi

Synopsis: Mahesh and his mother embark on an adventurous journey filled with hilarious situations as they try to make quick money to repay a huge loan.

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

