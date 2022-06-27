India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Ek Villain Returns’: First look posters out

‘Ek Villain Returns’: First look posters out
June 27
13:14 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, on Monday, unveiled the first-look posters of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

In the posters, every actor can be seen in a dark and intense look, showing up their villainous avatars and holding up a yellow smiley mask, which was a part of the earlier part ‘Ek Villain’ as well.
Sharing the first look posters, the ‘Ek Villain returns’ star cast captioned, “In the world of Villains, Heroes don’t exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022.

In all four posters, the only thing that can’t go unnoticed is the mask being held by Tara. The mask that the ‘Marjaavaan’ actor holds is the only one with star eyes, whereas in all other three posters the masks are with round eyes. Is this any kind of a cryptic message for the fans?

Soon after the posters were out, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as they can’t hold up their excitement any longer for the much-anticipated sequel.

Directed by Mohit Suri, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is the sequel of the super hit thriller film ‘Ek Villain’ which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

The ‘Gunday’ actor was last seen in ‘Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. John, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Attack: Part 1’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tara’s last on-screen appearance was in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’ in which she was paired opposite debutant, Ahan Shetty. The ‘Bharat’ actor was last seen in ‘Radhe’ alongside Salman Khan. ‘Ek Villain Returns’ marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after ‘Malang’. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressArjun KapoorbollywoodCelebritiesDisha PataniEk Villain ReturnsEntertainmentHollywoodJohn AbrahammoviesTara Sutaria
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 24th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Forensic

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.