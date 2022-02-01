India Post News Paper

Ekta Kapoor to come up with new reality show

February 01
11:46 2022
MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to come up with a new reality show.

On Monday, the social media team of Ekta’s ALTBalaji announced the same via poster. “Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show,” the poster read.

“Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy,” a source said.

The details of the show have not been revealed yet. The concept of the show is also yet unknown. (ANI)

