India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users

Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users
May 04
12:26 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of Twitter charging for its services for commercial and government users.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk tweeted.
Notably, this tweet followed another tweet by Musk wherein he claimed that giving services for free was the reason behind the decline of the fraternal organization, Freemasons.

“Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing,” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

If Twitter implements the pay-to-post policy, it would become the first major social media company to charge users to interact with its platform.

Several policy changes seem to be in line after Tesla’s CEO took over the microblogging platform, Twitter. Earlier, Musk also criticized Twitter’s censorship policy as he faulted a decision the company made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. He called the move “incredibly inappropriate.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk had said in a statement.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” he added further. (ANI)

Also ReadIf Tesla spied anywhere, it would shut down: Elon Musk

Comments

comments

Tags
CEO Parag AgarwalElon MuskElon Musk Net WorthNew CEO TwitterParag AgarwalTechbizTesla Elon MuskTwitterTwitter CEOtwitter SharesTwitter SoldTwitter Subscription
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 6th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.