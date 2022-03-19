India Post News Paper

Embassy continues to function 24X7 with help line for Indians in Ukraine

March 19
13:12 2022
NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which has been temporarily relocated from Kiev to Warsaw due to the fighting, on Friday said that it has been functioning round the clock for Indian nationals in Ukraine who are trying to seek assistance and they can contact it through email and help line numbers.

In an advisory, it also circulated the email: [email protected] and the official numbers- +3809333559958,+919205290802,+917428022564.

Soon after the war broke out between Ukraine and Russia on February 24, the majority of the Indian diplomats had moved from the Ukrainian capital to Lviv which is close to the Ukraine-Poland border. But the Indian Embassy in Kiev was kept functional, with a few officials stationed there to coordinate with the Ukrainian authorities on the evacuation of Indians from the country.

The External Affairs Ministry recently decided to temporarily shift the embassy in Warsaw after the Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian city increased as by that time, the evacuation of the Indian nationals was almost done.

In a statement on March 13, the MEA said: “In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.”

The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments, it added.

