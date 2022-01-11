India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Embassy of India in Antananarivo celebrates World Hindi Day 2022

Embassy of India in Antananarivo celebrates World Hindi Day 2022
January 11
13:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ANTANANARIVO: World Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo on January 10 and was attended by members of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Indian community, and families of the Embassy officials.

The event started with the video message of Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi and was followed by remarks made by Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay Kumar, said the press release.
Kumar gave remarks on the different ways in which Hindi has gained prominence in the international arena and how celebrating World Hindi day is important in promoting Hindi around the world.

A competition on Hindi handwriting was also organized in the event that saw the enthusiastic participation of the guests. Hindi songs were sung by members of ITEC Alumni and local staff of the Embassy. Hindi poems were recited by the Ambassador, officials of the Embassy, and the school children during the celebrations.

Local staff at the embassy congratulated everyone on the occasion of World Hindi Day 2022. One of the staff members said, “I love Indian culture and love to speak the Hindi language.” Another staff member at the embassy said, “I learn from my Indian friends and I like Indian music. I congratulate all of you on World Hindi Day.”

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaEmbassy of IndiaEmbassy of India AntananarivoFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIWorld Hindi Day 2022
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 07th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.