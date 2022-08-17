Embassy of India Washington DC celebrates the 76th Independence Day of India

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON, DC: The 76th Independence Day of India was celebrated in Washington D.C. with a flag-hoisting ceremony on 15 August 2022 at India House. The ceremony was attended by a number of Indians, Diaspora members, and friends of India, and was livestreamed to facilitate virtual attendance.

Ambassador of India, H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, unfurled the tricolor, which was followed by singing of the National Anthem. The Address by the Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji on the eve of Indiaâ€™s 76th Independence Day was played during the ceremony.

In his remarks, Ambassador noted that India, as a nascent democracy, had traversed through odds to bring development, peace, security, and prosperity not only to its people but also for the world.

Today, India is an indispensable part of the solutions to global challenges- be it in healthcare in the form of the pandemic or in food security or critical technology. He emphasized that the India-US partnership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden, has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world.

Noting that the Indian Diaspora is a crucial pillar of the India- US relationship, Ambassador appreciated the positive work that the Indian Diaspora has been doing. He underscored Prime Minister Modiâ€™s message that the journey of the next 25 years would mark the â€˜Amrit Kaalâ€™ that would take India to new heights of prosperity.

A short cultural program involving classical Indian dance performances from four corners of India, including Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak and Bharatnatyam, performed by Indian-origin students was presented during the ceremony. The â€˜Har Ghar Tirangaâ€™ campaign was commemorated with a large handcrafted Indian Tricolor being displayed during the occasion.

Leaders from across the United States, including senior members of Senate and House, and dignitaries from the diverse fields of business, arts, science, etc. conveyed their greetings on the momentous occasion. Prominent members of Indo-American community including representatives of various socio-cultural organizations, members of the business community and others also expressed their felicitations.

