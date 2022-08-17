India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Embassy of India Washington DC celebrates the 76th Independence Day of India

Embassy of India Washington DC celebrates the 76th Independence Day of India
August 17
14:03 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wsahington DC Indian Embassy (1)India Post News Service

WASHINGTON, DC: The 76th Independence Day of India was celebrated in Washington D.C. with a flag-hoisting ceremony on 15 August 2022 at India House. The ceremony was attended by a number of Indians, Diaspora members, and friends of India, and was livestreamed to facilitate virtual attendance.

Ambassador of India, H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, unfurled the tricolor, which was followed by singing of the National Anthem. The Address by the Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji on the eve of Indiaâ€™s 76th Independence Day was played during the ceremony.

In his remarks, Ambassador noted that India, as a nascent democracy, had traversed through odds to bring development, peace, security, and prosperity not only to its people but also for the world.

Wsahington DC Indian Embassy (9)

Today, India is an indispensable part of the solutions to global challenges- be it in healthcare in the form of the pandemic or in food security or critical technology. He emphasized that the India-US partnership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden, has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world.

Noting that the Indian Diaspora is a crucial pillar of the India- US relationship, Ambassador appreciated the positive work that the Indian Diaspora has been doing. He underscored Prime Minister Modiâ€™s message that the journey of the next 25 years would mark the â€˜Amrit Kaalâ€™ that would take India to new heights of prosperity.

Wsahington DC Indian Embassy (6)A short cultural program involving classical Indian dance performances from four corners of India, including Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak and Bharatnatyam, performed by Indian-origin students was presented during the ceremony. The â€˜Har Ghar Tirangaâ€™ campaign was commemorated with a large handcrafted Indian Tricolor being displayed during the occasion.

Leaders from across the United States, including senior members of Senate and House, and dignitaries from the diverse fields of business, arts, science, etc. conveyed their greetings on the momentous occasion. Prominent members of Indo-American community including representatives of various socio-cultural organizations, members of the business community and others also expressed their felicitations.

Comments

comments

Tags
15 August 202276th Independence Day of IndiaAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaEmbassy of India Washington DCFIAHinduAmericanFoundationIACAIndia HouseIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.