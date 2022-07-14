India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Emergency’ teaser: Kangana unveils her first look as Indira Gandhi

‘Emergency’ teaser: Kangana unveils her first look as Indira Gandhi
July 14
14:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor, Kangna Ranaut, on Thursday, shared the first look poster and an announcement teaser of her upcoming directorial film ‘Emergency’.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actor dropped a one-and-a-half-minute long teaser of her next venture, to which she captioned, “Presenting ‘Her’who was called ‘Sir'”.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf-rvrGB6Oj/

In the teaser, Kangana could be seen reprising the role of former Indian Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ marks the ‘Tanu weds Manu’ actor’s first solo directorial film. Previously, she co-directed a periodic film ‘Manikarnika’ in the year 2019, and the second biopic film of her career after her much acclaimed ‘Thalaivii‘ where she portrayed the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha.

Along with the announcement teaser, the 35-year-old actor dropped the first look poster of her next project, to which she captioned, “Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins”.

Soon after the ‘Fashion’ actor dropped the first look and teaser of the film, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

“Fabulous look all the best powerful women” a fan commented. Another user wrote, “Wooo you are really legend, Only you can do this type of acting, So I am the biggest fan of you mam..”.

Kangana has now finally commenced the shoot of her next periodic film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 
Meanwhile, the ‘Gangster’ actor was last seen in ‘Dhaakad’ which failed to impress the audience at the box office, she will be next seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air-force Officer.

Apart from that, she will also be making her debut as a producer with her next production venture ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon prime video. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 15th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.