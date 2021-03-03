India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Emergency’ was a mistake, admits Rahul Gandhi

‘Emergency’ was a mistake, admits Rahul Gandhi
March 03
10:19 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Speaking about the Emergency during a conversation with economist Kaushik Basu from the Cornell University in the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that it was a “mistake”.

“I think that (Emergency) was a mistake. Absolutely, that was a mistake. And my grandmother (Indira Gandhi) said as much,” Rahul Gandhi told Bose, who had served as the chief economic advisor to India.

While attacking the current dispensation saying that “there is a fundamental difference between what happened during the Emergency, which ‘was wrong’, and what is happening in the country now”, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress, at no point, attempted to capture India’s constitutional framework.

“Our design does not allow us that. Even if we want to do it, we can’t,” he said.

“The RSS is doing something fundamentally different. They are filling institutions with their people. Even if we defeat the BJP in the elections, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress President went on to say that people sitting in constitutional posts do not perform their duties, as he attacked Kiran Bedi, the former LG of Puducherry, and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla.

“MPs from Manipur say their Governor doesn’t do her job, thinking that she holds an ideological post, not the constitutional one, while the former Puducherry Lt. Governor openly subverted the democratic process by not allowing bills to pass as she belonged to the RSS,” he said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Get vaccinated 24x7 at your ... - https://t.co/bK1HLsS1dD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 10:50 am

Ties on the mend: Pak likely to import cotton from India - https://t.co/KoUxYZ0oaM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 10:34 am

10 rockets hit military base ... - https://t.co/21UppfFusu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 10:23 am

Have to make industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as fuel: PM Modi - https://t.co/7MOJp6koL4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Diesel #HydrogenAsFuel #IndiaFightsCorona #Petrol #PetrolPriceHike #PMModi #Political #PriceHike
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 10:18 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.