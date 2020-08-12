India Post News Paper

Emirates Cricket Board gets BCCI's official nod to host IPL

August 12
10:15 2020
DUBAI: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said that it has received the official clearance from the BCCI to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Cabinet Member and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said in a statement on ECB’s official website: “We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle-event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance.”

“This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world.

“The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events – sporting and lifestyle – and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament be played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the IPL 2020 to the UAE.”

The IPL will be held at three venues — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah — between September 19 and November 8. The eight teams will start leaving for the UAE from August 20.

