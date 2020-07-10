India Post News Paper

'Empirical data suggests air travel safest mode of transport'

July 10
11:12 2020
NEW DELHI: Empirical data has shown that air travel is the safest and fastest mode of transport, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Participating in the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s webinar on ‘Aviation Industry’s Route to Recovery’, Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee said: “Till now, domestic airlines have ferried about 2.7 million passengers. All the airports and airlines are adhering to the guidelines shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“If you see the empirical data, we can certainly say that air travel is the safest and fastest mode of travel.” In a statement, the PHD Chamber said: “She (Padhee) emphasized that the government has to bring bio-security components in air travel which is of paramount importance with a multi-level approach.”

“She highlighted that the government is focusing on policies and restructuring reforms which will help in bringing back the confidence of the passengers in the aviation sector.” While discussing the industry’s route to recovery, Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Spicejet lauded the government moves towards re-commencement of flight services with contactless travel.

“He shared the new procedure to be followed in the airport and flights ensuring contactless, safe, and seamless travelling. He shared that there is a need to build confidence among the masses which can be done with the dissemination of information,” the statement said.

Singh added that the pandemic can be used as an opportunity to correct the imbalances in the industry like the structural problems.

