Encyclopedia of Ramayana project to include other nations also

AYODHYA: The state government is planning to take ‘Ramayana’ to an international level with its ambitious ‘Encyclopedia of Ramayana’ project.

The government’s objective is to present well-researched and documented facts on Lord Ram to the younger generation while forming a ‘Group of Ramayana Nations’ as part of its ‘soft-power’ diplomacy. The project has received the nod from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan is in the process of documenting every ‘tangible and intangible’ legacy of Ramayana and tracing Lord Ram’s footprints across the world. “Our research on Ramayana will turn out to be voluminous. Now, we have planned 100 volumes of the encyclopedia,” said Y. P. Singh, Director of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

He said that the presence of Lord Ram is found in every state of the country in various forms of art, literature, Ram kathas, Ram Lilas, paintings, music, dance, sculptures, idols and even tradition.

The encyclopedia would document these after verification and research with expert help. The project has a five-year deadline. Ramayana’s legacy in Europe and south-east Asian countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Mauritius that perform various forms of Ram Lila — these have been performed in Ayodhya during Diwali — would also be documented.

The research institute receives funds of Rs 60 lakh from both Centre and state governments. Singh said, “Funds will not be a problem. The encyclopedia will be printed in various languages to ensure its global outreach. The institute would also seek assistance from Union ministries of culture, external affairs and human resource development also.”

Comments

comments