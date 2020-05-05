Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Encyclopedia of Ramayana project to include other nations also

Encyclopedia of Ramayana project to include other nations also
May 05
19:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AYODHYA: The state government is planning to take ‘Ramayana’ to an international level with its ambitious ‘Encyclopedia of Ramayana’ project.

The government’s objective is to present well-researched and documented facts on Lord Ram to the younger generation while forming a ‘Group of Ramayana Nations’ as part of its ‘soft-power’ diplomacy. The project has received the nod from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan is in the process of documenting every ‘tangible and intangible’ legacy of Ramayana and tracing Lord Ram’s footprints across the world. “Our research on Ramayana will turn out to be voluminous. Now, we have planned 100 volumes of the encyclopedia,” said Y. P. Singh, Director of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

He said that the presence of Lord Ram is found in every state of the country in various forms of art, literature, Ram kathas, Ram Lilas, paintings, music, dance, sculptures, idols and even tradition.

The encyclopedia would document these after verification and research with expert help. The project has a five-year deadline. Ramayana’s legacy in Europe and south-east Asian countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Mauritius that perform various forms of Ram Lila — these have been performed in Ayodhya during Diwali — would also be documented.

The research institute receives funds of Rs 60 lakh from both Centre and state governments. Singh said, “Funds will not be a problem. The encyclopedia will be printed in various languages to ensure its global outreach. The institute would also seek assistance from Union ministries of culture, external affairs and human resource development also.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will US Take action against China in South China Sea?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Encyclopedia of #Ramayana project to include other nations also - https://t.co/eGPlmtmv9T Get your news featured u… https://t.co/PN6BwbJv2t
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 5, 2020, 1:44 pm

Karnataka #BJP MP seeks ... - https://t.co/EAa70M7Mih Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AsiChullikkara… https://t.co/It4KCNoOIq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 5, 2020, 1:34 pm

S'pore Minister sends message to migrant workers in #Tamil, #Bengali - https://t.co/g5tO6w4JI7 Get your news featu… https://t.co/8Dn8qQNa0q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 5, 2020, 1:30 pm

Indian-American researcher identifies 4 possible ... - https://t.co/czjqNnZGNf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/baI2nXwM4y
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 5, 2020, 1:21 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.