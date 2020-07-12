India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Eng vs WI 1st Test, Day 4: Sibley, Crawley help hosts take lead (Tea)

Eng vs WI 1st Test, Day 4: Sibley, Crawley help hosts take lead (Tea)
July 12
11:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SOUTHHAMPTON: Joe Denly (29), Dom Sibley (50) and Zak Crawley (38) helped England take a lead of 54 runs going into Tea on Day 4 of their first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Crawley is holding fort with captain Ben Stokes, who has faced 15 balls and is yet to get off the mark.

England lost Denly and Sibley in the second session of the day with Shannon Gabriel and Roston Chase claiming their wickets respectively on a day when the momentum slightly shifted towards the hosts’ corner. Sibley and Denly started the session with England on 79/1.

Sibley went on to reach 50 for the second time in his Test career before nicking Gabriel down the leg side into wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich’s gloves.

Denly’s vigil then ended 13 overs later when he chipped Chase straight to West Indies captain Jason Holder at short midwicket. Denly was Chase’s second wicket with the all-rounder having provided West Indies the breakthrough in the first session with the wicket of Rory Burns. England are 168/3 at the end of the second session.

Brief Scores: England 204 and 168/3 (Sibley 50, Burns 42; Chase 2/45); West Indies 318 all-out (Brathwaite 65, Dowrich 61, Stokes 4/49)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & her daughter test positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/3sVSGsLo0h
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 9:26 am

    #India assures support for Rohingyas' ... - https://t.co/XcJ37pODFd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/5ZF5ILBbjE
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 6:06 am

    Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/pPEj9nksrW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/sPKuejl8dh
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 6:01 am

    Eng vs WI 1st Test, Day 4: Sibley, Crawley help hosts take lead (Tea) - https://t.co/6SwuGu5Lw4 Get your news featâ€¦ https://t.co/9YHDycbZUk
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 5:43 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.