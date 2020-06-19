India Post News Paper

England brewery to withdraw Lord Hanuman beer

England brewery to withdraw Lord Hanuman beer
June 19
16:52 2020
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans over Sheffield (England) based Neepsend Brew Co., have asked it to withdraw its “Hanuman” beer; calling it highly disquieting

 The pitch of protest led by Rajan Zed   who said that inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Zed president of Universal Society of Hinduism, added that Lord Hanuman Ji is a highly revered deity in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer for mercantile intent. Linking Lord Hanuman with an alcoholic beverage is very disrespectful.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and Lord Hanuman is known for incredible strength and was perfect grammarian.

This “Hanuman” beer (ABV 8%, DIPA) is claimed to be “our most heavily hopped beer” backed up by a “hefty bitterness”.

The idea behind the independent microbrewery Neepsend Brew Co. is stated to be “simple: no hype, no hard sell, just quietly brew the kind of beer we enjoy”. It lays “emphasis on hops” and its products are also said to be available in alehouses in Heeley, Upperthorpe, Shalesmoor areas of Sheffield; and other outlets nationwide. Gavin is the head brewer.

 

